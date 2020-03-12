The Pine Street experience
The month of February is one of reflection for this nation’s African American population. We remember the past struggles, challenges, and unique contributions that have characterized our experiences as proud citizens of this great country. Often the more prominent or familiar names of persons on a national scale are regaled, and those little-known individuals are either forgotten or were never known to have made meaningful contributions to their specific culture and to the state and country at large. This is the case with one of the best kept secrets in this community – the “Pine Street Experience”. The now non-existent Pine Street School was a social, religious, and educational haven for hundreds of African American children and youth in this city, Faulkner County, Perry County, and Van Buran County. Students were bussed to Pine Street School from the following communities in Faulkner County: Caney, Friendship, Greenbrier (Horse Shoe Mountain), Mayflower, Gold Lake, Salem, Bethlehem, and Damascus (Twin Groves). Additional students were bussed from Clinton in Van Buran County (100 miles daily round trip), and from Bigelow in Perry County often having to cross by ferry. What did this diverse group of students find when they arrived at Pine Street? What was this “Pine Street Experience”? These students found a cadre of well-prepared, compassionate teachers dedicated to providing them holistic educational experiences designed to prepare them to enter mainstream society as productive, contributing citizens. Teachers consistently challenged students to “walk the part”, “speak the part”, and “dress the part” if they desired to succeed. Seldom mentioned is a principal of long standing, Mr. Eugene Landers, who had the foresight for that era to insist that graduating seniors dress professionally for an entire semester as an object lesson in preparation for entering the professional arena. Innovative math and science teachers like Mr. Charles Shepherd and Mr. Leroy Siddell put aside some “traditional” curricula and taught what students would need upon entering college in those academic areas.
The “Pine Street Experience” produced doctors, lawyers, school administrators, public school teachers, college professors, and many honest and hardworking citizens who have made and are still making meaningful contributions to this city, state, and country. I am sure that many of those of us who spent our entire public-school experience at Pine Street will agree that it prepared us well and are proud to have had the privilege to be products of it.
Lloyd E. Hervey
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.