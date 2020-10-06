Support for Joyce Elliott
I am pleased to support Joyce Elliott for Representative to the US Congress from Arkansas' District 2.
She is a truthful and honest person. She supports education, health care and issues which are important to families in Arkansas.
She has already proved to be a caring educator and an effective legislator.
I would be proud to see us send a woman to Congress, and she would serve us well.
Margaret McClain
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.