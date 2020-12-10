Congress needs to invest in SNAP
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused childhood hunger to soar to record-level highs. 1 in 3 children in Arkansas could face hunger this year because of this health and economic crisis.
But hunger is a problem we can actually fix. If Congress temporarily increases SNAP benefits by 15 percent, families in need would receive an additional $25 per person each month. This benefit is a lifeline for those in our state who are facing extreme hardship – unemployment, rising food prices, eviction and hunger – because of this pandemic.
It’s critical that Congress gets to work on legislation that includes this SNAP increase. SNAP is one of the most effective ways to feed people and stimulate our economy.
Right now, Congress is failing these children by delaying relief legislation and leaving nutrition assistance out of it. I urge Senators Cotton and Boozman to work with Congress to boost SNAP now.
Kathy Webb, Little Rock
