Regarding the community policing survey
After reading your article, I took the survey. I was a little dismayed that the survey only offered 4 responses to each question. (Strongly Agree, Agree, Disagree, Strongly Disagree). Some people, including myself might find it difficult to answer every question one of the four categories. A scale from one to five might be better with 1 being strongly disagree and 5 being strongly agree, thereby giving the opportunity to have a 3 which is a middle of the road response. My guess is that the people developing the survey did not want a general response that did not meet their objectives—in my career in marketing we almost always used a 1-5 scale approach allowing for some neutrality on the subject, again something the author did not want. Also, leaving a question blank was not an option, which is another reason there should have been more than the four responses listed above. Interesting survey and will be interested in seeing what comes out of it – also understand why a person would not take the survey because of above stated reasons.
Paul Reed, Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.