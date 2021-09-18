Official statement pertaining to Resolution 21-05
The Faulkner County Democratic Party opposes Resolution 21-05.
Even though this resolution proposes “to promote and protect the dignity and humanity of all persons at all stages of life from conception until natural death,” this resolution is vague in its implementation.
Some ways to accomplish this goal include all children having access to Pre-K education, foster care youth being truly empowered to be successful adults, food insecurity shrinks, all citizens having access to thorough health care, and all Arkansans consume agriculture and natural game sustained by a healthy climate.
We believe the Faulkner County Quorum Court will serve citizens of this county better by having this complete focus.
Barrett W. M. Petty, Faulkner County Democratic Party chair
