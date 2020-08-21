Shout out to the street department
I wanted Conway residents to know how quickly the city's street department acted for a small repair in front of my mailbox.
Since it was a residential request at the end of the week, I truly did not expect a rapid response, and poured several bags of rock into the hole.
To my surprise, Monday morning I arose to find not only was the repair done, but the rock was carefully replaced to further accommodate the mailbox access.
Praises to the city's notice and rapid response to a citizen's small request.
Mary Argo, Conway
