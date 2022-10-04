That’s a good sign
I have been pleased to see more yard signs going up for Chris Jones, for Governor of Arkansas. We do have a lot of people who have the good sense to know a good candidate when we have one.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
I have been pleased to see more yard signs going up for Chris Jones, for Governor of Arkansas. We do have a lot of people who have the good sense to know a good candidate when we have one.
It is almost amusing, but not really, to hear Jones’ opponent refer to inflation as “Biden’s inflation.” We just cannot elect someone who thinks with labels and blame as taught by the candidate’s mentor. Most of us, even if we are not economists, know that inflation cannot be attributed to one factor or one person. It just doesn’t happen like the snap of a finger. Inflation takes a little time to develop. Multiple factors influence inflation. And this state and this country are a part of a global economy; we are not an isolated country and economy.
Additionally, no one, not even us Democrats (are we the radical left?) want to defund the police. I don’t think that is even an issue in this campaign. I’m not sure why I am seeing political ads on tv about defunding the police.
Chris Jones is such a better thinker, better speaker. He has integrity, and he will work to eliminate divisiveness. He will tackle every issue we are confronting in Arkansas, and he will do it without blaming and name-calling. I am tired of being labeled the radical left and part of the cancel culture by Jones’ opponent.
If we have a chance to see Chris Jones elected Governor of Arkansas, registered voters must get out and vote! We cannot assume that the opponent will win and that each individual vote just won’t matter. If we get out and vote, we can pull off a win for Chris Jones.
Margaret Rogers, Conway
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.