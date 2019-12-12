I was a freshman at Hendrix College in December 1969 when Mr. Robert McGill held the first Christmas Candlelight Service of Lessons and Carols in the chapel.
What a gorgeous event that was – both visually and musically.
I had the misfortune to think I could recapture the magic by attending the Christmas service this past Friday night.
Bob McGill must be spinning in his grave if he heard what I heard.
Back then, the readers were coached to enunciate clearly and to project their voices to the furthest corners. Not any more. The readers of the lessons simply read. They did not enunciate, nor did they project.
All I heard was a yammer of southern voices reading the lessons to the front row of people in the chapel.
The choir did not blend. One second I would hear a tenor who thought he was a soloist and the next second a soprano voice would be louder than everyone else.
The choir needs to learn how to blend their voices into one harmonious voice.
Here’s the worst thing. After the choir filed out while singing O Come All Ye Faithful, they gathered quietly in the vestibule. Then we were treated to a joyous organ postlude.
As soon as the organist released his long held last chord, the sacred mood was destroyed by the choir members screaming at the tops of their voices.
I thought they were being attacked by terrorists with sharp knives.
Now what is sacred and appropriate for Christmas about that primal scream ruining the mood of the evening?
Head of the music department, are you listening?
Everyone from the university president on down should be hanging his head in shame today.
Choir members – shame on you.
You are representing Hendrix College. Surely you are not going to embarrass Hendrix College by doing that primal scream when you’re on tour visiting other churches in Arkansas.
I remember a time when Hendrix college students were young ladies and young gentleman – not any more.
Jim Bennett, Little Rock
