Attention veterans
Greenbrier area veterans, thank you for your service. Do you feel it is important to have a strong national defense? Do you feel current members of the military should be adequately compensated for their service and sacrifice?And do you feel our children should grow up with a sense of patriotism and respect for our nation and what you fought for?
If you have answered yes to any of these questions, the American Legion Department of Arkansas and the city of Greenbrier need you because we are looking at the possibility of starting an American Legion post in your area.
If you want to continue to serve your country and community, your input and participation will be greatly appreciated. With a large veteran population in Greenbrier, starting a new post in the area makes perfect sense, your membership matters. The American Legion is the largest veterans’ service organization in the United States and has a strong voice in Washington. The American Legion has been at the forefront of several major pieces of legislation such as the GI Bill. Our mission is to enhance the well-being of America's veterans, their families, our military, and our communities through our devotion to mutual helpfulness. The American Legion's vision statement is "The American Legion: Veterans Strengthening America!” If this interests you, please contact District Commander Russell Steed at 501-408-9511.
Russell Steed, Greenbrier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.