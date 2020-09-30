Response to French Hlll
Recently I received a French Hill anti-Joyce Elliott pamphlet. Hill attacks his opponent. Whose picture did he use? He seems to feel law enforcement is perfect, does not pick on non-whites; prisons are perfect, a just representation of our population; riots are the only expression of protest we have seen; and Black Lives Matter (in general), and others, peacefully protesting, do not matter.
The White supremacists who carry huge guns — not to intimidate, I am sure.
For education decisions: a person with real experience (such as teaching) or one dropping in for photo ops?
Everything he says about Trump I agree with — a bigot who encourages racism.
Hill believes people who have lived in the U.S. their whole lives (brought in as infants) and/or living productive tax-paying lives (loss of U.S. tax revenue) should be split up, kicked out without fair representation to go to unfamiliar, unsafe, even deadly, environments. These are family values? All citizens should be given choices as long as these choices agree with his.
Huge increases in taxes — and who voted in the tax cut without an offset creating one of the largest deficits in U.S. history? How are we going to make this up?
And who cares about the health of the planet? We will be dead in a few years anyway!
He always votes against the Affordable Health Care Act with no replacement (always lots of promises, never an actual plan). One example: if preexisting conditions (includes COVID-19) continue to be covered it will be without cost restraint. And how many will lose all coverage?
Defining Hypocrisy: Republicans in general. I.e.: Refuse 11 months to fill one Supreme Court vacancy but fill the other in less than 2 months! (Senate votes, but does Hill agree?)
Benjamin Wiley
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.