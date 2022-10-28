Response letter
In reply to Dr. Bruce Haggard in last Saturday’s Log Cabin Democrat “Letter to the editor,” I first would like to commend Dr. Haggard on his admirable achievements, and the many books that he must have studied to achieve his respected status. But there appears to be one book that he must have either not studied, or possibly just didn’t believe in, which clearly describes gender identity from the one who created it in the first place, and was very descriptive in his designation between the two.
(0) comments
