In 2016 Donald Trump, Jr., Jared Kushner and campaign manager Paul Manafort met with Russian operatives at Trump Tower in New York, obviously to acquire copies of emails hacked from US state department email servers, especially the former secretary of state's servers. Today, many US military veterans know this happened, yet they still support Donald Trump for President. Veterans also remember Trump's appeal to the enemy during a debate with Hillary Clinton: “Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 missing emails....” Trump hoped Russia were able? To hack into state department files? What would cause a veteran to support such treachery?
Earlier that year Trump infamously mused: “I could stand in the middle Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters. OK?” Can Trump stand on Fifth Avenue and shoot a veteran? Would he lose a few voters? What would cause a veteran to appreciate this criminal mind? There are three main reasons. The biggest reason is Rush Limbaugh. The other two are Glenn Beck and Sean Hannity.
When Trump was faced with the problem of Russia's military occupation in Crimea, Trump exclaimed: “You know the people of Crimea, from what I've heard, would rather be with Russia than where they were.” Veterans of old would never have tolerated Trump.
Each and every veteran has a duty to protect America from Trump.
Gene Mason
Jacksonville, Arkansas
