The coronavirus has caused both a catastrophic health crisis and an economic one, pushing thousands of families into poverty and hunger in Arkansas.
Even in this crisis, school districts, food banks and pantries and other community organizations across the state have been able to make sure children are still fed. Nationwide child nutrition waivers issued by the USDA gave these groups the ability to reach kids by allowing them to package meals for families to pick up, or for meals to be dropped off at a child’s home. Kids were fed.
Now these nationwide waivers are set to expire at the end of June, at the height of summer hunger. Without the flexibilities these waivers provide, schools and community organizations will not be able to reach hungry kids with the food they need this summer.
I hope our representatives in Congress, Sen. Cotton and Sen. Boozman will help us feed kids this summer by urging the USDA to extend all nationwide child nutrition waivers through September 30. The road to economic recovery begins with families in Arkansas having the food they need for kids to thrive.
Allison Dela Cuesta, No Kid Hungry
