Thank you, Conway police
On May 25, while on his way to pick up his son’s stalled truck in Conway, my husband became hopelessly disoriented and lost. He is a diabetic cancer patient and has had confusion after surgery and radiation on his neck and head.
His cell phone went dead about 6 p.m. just outside of Little Rock. With no way to call for help, he drove up and down interstates 30 and 40 before finally getting to Conway sometime before midnight.
He found a place to eat but had no way to find his son without his phone. At the restaurant, his keys got locked in his truck and he spent a good deal of time in the rain trying unsuccessfully to get it unlocked.
Soaking wet and shivering, he walked the streets of Conway for hours until he found a Valero station just opening up, at around 4:30 a.m. He didn’t know anyone’s phone number but the kind man at Valero looked up our landline and loaned him a phone to call me.
We got in touch with the Conway police and they went above and beyond to pick him up, find his truck and connect him with his son. They were kind, compassionate, efficient and very helpful.
Because of them, my husband made it home.
I cannot say “thank you” enough for what you all did. I want to shout to the world: “Thank God for police!” I pray the Lord will richly bless and protect you all.
Beverly Southerland
Savannah, Tennessee
