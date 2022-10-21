Lack of understanding can be devastating
For doctors and biologists, there are not just two outcomes when it comes to gender identity in humans, and to punish or ostracize those who vary from that overly simple characterization shows a lack of understanding that hurts lots of good people.
I don’t think the Conway School Board members understand this.
Gender identity is really pretty simple. Humans have at least 11 levels of events involved in the development of their gender. The possible variations in each of these results in a continuum of gender from super female to super male and everything in-between. While our culture has caused us to formulate a view of “typical” female and “typical” male we certainly do not all fit into either of those categories. And even “typical” individuals vary considerably in how sexy they feel from time to time and as they age.
Here is a quick list of some of the variations. Chromosome content of the fertilized egg is typically XX for female or Xy for male, but it sometimes varies with XXXX or XXX chromosomes or only a single X, and sometimes there are XXy and even Xyyy chromosomes. The SRY gene, which “determines” maleness, is usually on the Y chromosome but can be lacking or even transferred to an X chromosome, so an XX individual may have a male-determining gene and an XY individual no maleness gene.
Hormonal levels of estrogen and testosterone vary in mothers, thus exposing the fetus as it develops to the mother’s specific hormone levels with variable influence on fetal development. Gonads (ovaries or testes) develop from the same tissue and sometimes do not complete development and are neither an ovary nor a testical. Genital systems vary as they also develop from the same tissues (cliterous or penis, labia majora or scrotum), and sometimes they are so intermediate that the sex of the baby can’t be identified at birth.
The timing and amounts produced of an individual’s sex hormones vary tremendously. Thus secondary sexual characteristics (such as bone structure of the hips, brow, and checks; hair patterns; body fat deposits; breast development; muscle development; and voice etc.) all vary over the whole range from what can be characterized as super female to super male and everything in-between. These characteristics are often changed or emphasized with cosmetics, clothing etc. Self-perception is influenced by family pressure, tv, internet, and peers.
So those who claim that there are only male and female gender greatly oversimplify human existence and they need a more realistic understanding before they make decisions involving transgender individuals.
Bruce Haggard, Ph.D. (Pittman Distinguished Professor, Emeritus; Retired genetics professor), Conway
