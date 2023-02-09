A salute to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Every morning I sit down at my computer and read the Arkansas Gazette. This morning the front page carried a story about the governor's approach to enriching the quality of education in Arkansas.
Every morning I sit down at my computer and read the Arkansas Gazette. This morning the front page carried a story about the governor's approach to enriching the quality of education in Arkansas.
As a former superintendent in five Arkansas schools for 33 years, I compliment Gov. Sanders for her brave and courageous move in increasing teacher salaries in Arkansas. Her plan to increase teacher salaries in Arkansas from $36,000 to $50,000 is great. This move is a historical event, one which will increase the quality of education in Arkansas.
Never before has a governor stepped forward and recommended such an outstanding increase in teacher salaries.
As a former superintendent who spent 33 consecutive years at McNeil, Emerson, Nashville, Bentonville and the Warren Public School systems, I tried to increase my teachers' salaries yearly. Teachers are the back bone of learning and deserve ever penny they earn. My wife, Lena, was a teacher as well. She taught English and loved working with her students. I've observed the many hours she, like most teachers, spent after the school day was over preparing lesson plans and grading papers. I've also been blessed by two of my children going into the field of education. One is now retired and the other is the high school principal in one of the best high schools west of Little Rock.
Gov. Sanders' proposal will bring Arkansas' ranking from being 48th in the nation to one of the five largest beginning salary states in the United States.
I do hope our Arkansas legislators will get behind Gov. Sanders and pass this bill. I would say to each legislator, "Be among the first to do something great for the children of the state of Arkansas. You can't go wrong. Who knows, some other Arkansas student someday might follow in the steps of Bill Clinton and Sarah Huckabee Sanders as governors of the great state of Arkansas, and who knows, someday may become President of the United States, like my friend Bill Clinton."
I would encourage all of my friends and acquaintances to call their legislators and encourage them to vote for Gov. Sanders' proposal to raise teacher salaries in Arkansas.
Carl J. Barger, Conway
