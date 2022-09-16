Sanders sends wrong message
As a retired educator, I resent, for myself and for my fellow teachers/educators, the implication in ads for a gubernatorial candidate that we indoctrinate students and do not prepare them for their future.
As a retired educator, I resent, for myself and for my fellow teachers/educators, the implication in ads for a gubernatorial candidate that we indoctrinate students and do not prepare them for their future.
I believe that teachers work very hard to educate students and to prepare them. Teachers, for generations, have sacrificed and worked hard, often for little pay for what they are expected to do.
I find it very interesting that this candidate expects to take over the Arkansas Department of Education to make changes she personally thinks should be made so that our youth will not be indoctrinated. The vision of the Arkansas Department of Education is: “Every Arkansan is equitably prepared, supported, and inspired to succeed in school, career, community, and life.”
There is a lot of information about the ADE on its website. Likewise, the Arkansas Department of Education works hard to support all school districts in the state. Our education system may not be perfect, but it is striving to be the best it can be.
I will not vote for Sarah Sanders, who believes that our youth are being indoctrinated and who plans to take over the role of the Arkansas Department of Education.
Margaret Rogers, Conway
