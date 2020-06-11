Education markets exist in Faulkner County
School choice is the idea that parents and guardians understand their children's educational needs. Evidence of this idea's growth can be found in Faulkner County.
The U.S. Department of Education notes there are various forms of school choice:
- Public school choice. If a child attends a school that has been identified by the state for improvement, corrective action, or restructuring, parents may send the child to another public school that is not failing.
- Charter schools. Charters are public schools that operate with freedom from some local and state regulations.
- Home Schools. Homeschooled children may be taught by one or both parents, tutors, or through virtual school programs over the Internet.
- Private Schools. Most are religious, and many are affiliated with a faith, denomination, or church. Others do not have an affiliation.
The demand for school choice in nearby Pulaski County illustrates the growth of this idea. More K-12 students attend Pulaski County charter, home and private schools (23,863) than are enrolled in the Little Rock School District (21,472), Arkansas Department of Education records (2019-2020) show.
Six Faulkner County public school districts enroll 18,617 students. A school choice educational market also exists, enrolling 2,139 in Faulkner County home and private schools.
The number of Faulkner County home school students ranked fourth in the state in 2018-19 behind only Benton, Pulaski, and Washington counties. There were 1,168 Faulkner County home school students, a 44 percent increase in a decade, state Department of Education records show.
A state virtual charter school has attempted to serve this market. Conversely, would some public school students be served by educational savings accounts (ESAs)? Mississippi and Tennessee utilize ESAs, which "allow parents to withdraw their children" from public or charters "and receive a deposit of public funds into government-authorized savings accounts with restricted, but multiple, uses," according to EdChoice, an Indianapolis nonprofit.
Some parents and guardians are likely to continue pursuing school choice options for their children. They can learn about the idea from EdChoice and the state Department of Education.
Greg Kaza
Arkansas Policy Foundation, Little Rock
