Response to the Log Cabin Democrat’s endorsement
I feel the need to offer at least one letter of support for your endorsement. Though some have taken the occasion to voice their displeasure with not only whom you endorsed, but that you would decide to make an endorsement at all. I for one was very pleased that you had the courage to make the endorsement considering the possible reactions from here in the heart of Republican fealty to the failed administration. Throughout the history of journalism, it has been the prerogative of editors to make such endorsements and I see no reason that effort should be abandoned. We, as voting citizens, are certainly free to make up our own minds, but to the editors of the Log Cabin Democrat I simply say, “Hooray and carry on!”.
Doug Coppock, Conway
