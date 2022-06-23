Regarding library salaries
Thanks for your excellent coverage of Tuesday’s meeting of the Quorum Court. The salaries I offered for all staff was only the average salary for the positions across the other class 6 counties: Craighead, Garland, Jefferson, Saline, Sebastian and White counties. In every category we have been at the back or just ahead of White county, even as we serve the third largest public library service area in Arkansas. In the spirit of compromise, I suggested that my salary increase match what our frontline staff need to reach average: 8 percent. Most of our management team – our branch managers especially – received larger percentages to recognize just how far below average their pay is. As Justice Lachowsky observed, the frontline library workers still earn a paltry sum, and I will be happy to advocate for the frontline staff when the opportunity comes around again. I am delighted that the Quorum Court voted unanimously to bring us up to average. Average is a good first step. But we will continue to provide some of the best service in the state while we wish we had more parking for the families visiting us every day.
John McGraw, Faulkner County Library System director
