Thank those who help you
With so much going on in the world, I think it’s important to take time to thank the adults in our lives who have worked hard to help us during this time.
For me personally, I want to thank my teachers at Arkansas Virtual Academy, and my mom. My teachers helped me in my transition to online school so I could get a quality education like other students my age, and my mom supports me each day.
I know many students, parents and teachers have had to make big life changes due to the changes in our world with COVID-19. I know many of these transitions haven’t been easy for any of us.
As a student with down syndrome, I am thankful for my school staff who have always been there to help me with my education. I want to thank one teacher in particular — Mrs. Darla Mainer.
Mrs. Mainer is a wonderful and caring teacher. She always brightens my day and pushes me to do my best in school. If I’m having a tough day, Mrs. Mainer always knows how to cheer me up and help with my schoolwork.
Thank you, Mrs. Mainer and all the teachers out there for your hard work! I encourage everyone to give thanks to those who are making an impact on your life. Let them know they’re appreciated.
Phillip Holmes, Poplar Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.