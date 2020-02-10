Remembering the Holocaust
Jan. 27 was Intenational Holocaust Remembrance Day. Every year we spend a day trying to remember not to conduct holocaust upon each other. We do this because at least 6 million Jews languished and died during World War II, many in death camps. The holocaust was Adolf Hitler’s idea. Let us have a quick look at Hitler, the monster.
Hitler’s early life was filled with heartbreak. First his older brother understandably ran away from home; his younger brother died from the measles; his father died from a lung aneurism; and Hitler’s mother died from breast cancer not long after Hitler was rejected from the priesthood and the arts college.
After so much sorrow and rejection, Hitler was drafted into World War I but failed the Austrian physical. Later, Hitler applied to the Bavarian army who rebuilt the dejected Hitler into their own image of the Aryan warrior.
But Hitler was not yet a monster. After the war, Hitler joined the Nazis, went to prison and ran for office, only to be defeated.
It was German President von Hindenburg who appointed the miscreant Hitler to the chancellor’s office. Von Hindenburg released the monster.
Today, there are many monsters like Hitler seeking to rise above the law. Nationalism has led to a “them and us” mentality where xenophobes feel that immigrants and refugees do not deserve humanity. Holocaust continues in Syria, Yemen and regions of Africa. It can happen anywhere.
Gene Mason
Jacksonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.