Hello, Conway
I apologize for this “hello, Conway” letter being late. About five years late.
My first week here, I intended to write this missive to express my first impressions of our fair city, but I got overwhelmed with all the decisions that come with joining a new community such as finding a place to live, deciding what cable package to purchase, which businesses to frequent and things like that. Things that just have to be done in order to establish a new home.
I needed a local doctor and a specialist or two. I needed a new dentist, car repair shop and a vet for my Elbee, an American mongrel lapdog who adopted me years ago.
It was just a bit much for a guy set in his ways as I am. Then, all of a sudden, everything just fell into place. All of a sudden took five years.
Here’s a couple of my first impressions of Conway that I wanted to share with readers of this paper.
The first and most intriguing thing are the traffic circles. I don’t know how or when they got here, but I supposed they were liked and disliked and feared like most new things in Arkansas. But I find them to be a great improvement over what I grew up with – stop signs every 200 feet, four-way stops that only half the population understood how to safely navigate and traffic signals that at night would keep the only car on the road at a standstill until the driver gave up and drove through the red light.
After just a few trips through the circles, I gave thanks to the far-sighted city leaders for bringing a bit of sanity to our streets, until I crossed paths with a few drivers who failed to grasp the finer aspects of using them. It seems some people take yielding to the left a political act.
I was impressed by the cleanliness of Conway and the people’s direct and honest efforts to help me assimilate into their community. Our community.
And then I noticed all the fences. Small groups of houses and/or duplexes bunched up tightly and each just barely different from the next bunch ensconced behind a fence. I think that in some subdivisions, the fences are more varied than the homes they surround – brick fences, fences made of treated pine, cedar, expensive fences, fences already in need of repair.
I’m withholding judgement on this fence fetish thing. I’m new here, and it’s not my place to evaluate what has come before my arrival.
America’s poet Robert Frost may have been right when he wrote about fences making good neighbors. But it makes this old man wonder – where are we going to put the ghettos of tomorrow here in our Conway, City of Fences?
Carl Eugene Buchanan, Conway
