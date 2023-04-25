Oak Street squatters’ rights

Riding east on Oak Street lately is an eye-opening experience for one to see what private property can become when squatters are allowed to take a squat between the sidewalk and pavement. It has been concerning to see the panhandlers at every corner with their signs of “need cash” for many a heartbreaking reason. I suppose I am guilty if guilt includes passing a $20 bill to one of them.

