Oak Street squatters’ rights
Riding east on Oak Street lately is an eye-opening experience for one to see what private property can become when squatters are allowed to take a squat between the sidewalk and pavement. It has been concerning to see the panhandlers at every corner with their signs of “need cash” for many a heartbreaking reason. I suppose I am guilty if guilt includes passing a $20 bill to one of them.
Although I believe that many of these deserve some assistance from Workforce and Social Services in the areas of employability and perhaps mental health, I have asked some friends in those professions, and they typically tell me that these folks do not want an 8 to 5 job or counseling services. Many have held jobs, and can do a good day’s work, but are content with panhandling – no boss with high expectations, no co-workers with gripes and issues and no taxation.
However, according to his article on squatters in Arkansas, David Bitton, the co-founder and CMO of DoorLoop, a rental property management company, says that in Arkansas, people have the right to squat on an abandoned or vacant property until the owner specifically and directly tells them not to, something that many landlords do not realize. Once notice is given that they do not have permission to be there, those who fail to leave are technically trespassing.
Therefore, by inserting the words “City of Conway” in Bitton’s article where it says “owner,” one may assume rightly so that it is the responsibility of our city government to remove the squatter or not, and possibly allow them to invite their friends to join them. By the way, it was inspiring to see these two squatters wave at us so enthusiastically.
Michael Willbanks, Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.