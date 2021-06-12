Regarding the editorial board
Dear Log Cabin Democrat,
I haven’t seen an unsigned editorial in the Log Cabin since May 8. This seems to coincide with the sudden unexplained replacement of publisher Frank Leto.
The editorial board of Frank Leto, Jeanette Anderton and Alex Kienlen had been earning the Log Cabin new respect among Conway residents who long ago dismissed this newspaper.
During Mr. Leto’s tenure, the editorial team took on local issues, taking principled, well-argued stands on the mask-wearing controversy at school board meetings, on the “Bill of Rights” county ordinance, on the importance of vaccination against COVID-19, and on many other issues of local importance. A podcast where local officials were interviewed at length was added — a forward-thinking and welcome addition to local news coverage and context.
People noticed. Some who had long ago written you off were taking a second look.
Your endorsement of Joe Biden for president in 2020 got a lot of attention, simply because people all over the political spectrum were honestly shocked that the Log Cabin would even consider not automatically extolling the Republican candidate to the heavens. Anyone who read the editorial, even if they vehemently disagreed with it, read a reasoned, thoughtful, well-written argument for the endorsement.
I hope you have not made the economic calculation that it’s safer to avoid controversy by keeping silent. Sometimes the local paper has to be a thought leader, rather than just a reflection of prevailing opinions and assumptions. Working for newspapers for several years in various capacities, I saw that, contrary to what people assume, the political views of a newspaper’s editors or publisher need have little effect on its newsgathering. A reader who doubts this can be won over by good, thorough reporting that doesn’t flinch and by reasoned, honest editorial writing that doesn’t pull punches or show favoritism.
To be a paper of record, a newspaper needs a clear, intelligent, honest, independent editorial voice on local issues. That voice gives readers confidence that the paper’s news coverage will be accurate, intelligent, and fair. Under Mr. Leto, the Log Cabin was providing both and was really starting to grow in stature.
A real newspaper is essential to a city of Conway’s size. I hope the new publisher can retain the talent you have and that the Log Cabin will use its editorial voice for good.
Jan Gaughan, Conway
