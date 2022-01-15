Kudos to CPD's Sgt. Andrew Johnson
Dear Editor:
Credit goes to Sgt. Andrew Johnson, head of Health & Wellness programs at the Conway Police Department, for his procurement of a Department of Justice grant to help with mental health problems in Conway.
The grant will provide for a mental health worker to respond to certain types of police calls where mental health training would be beneficial. Conway was one of 36 agencies across the country to be awarded the grant.
Conway policemen and firemen recently attended a Crisis Intervention Team training course as part of the department’s educational efforts in dealing with mental illness in the community.
CPD is to be commended for moving forward with these types of innovative approaches.
Doris Hutchins, Conway
