Sign theft
Today we discovered that, under the cover of night, our sign supporting Joe Biden was stoleN from our front yard. Not being thieves, we can only theorize on why it might have been stolen. Perhaps they were afraid a christian committed to christian values might be elected president. Maybe they are opposed to the rule of law. Perhaps they have problems with a constitution that guarantees freedom of speech. There are so many possibilities and none reflect well on the thief. We expect better of our fellow citizens.
Bill and Dian Polk
Conway
