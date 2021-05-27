Time for an animal shelter
To the residents of Faulkner County, I read with interest a short while ago about some of the plans the Quorum Court has for the coming year.
Even after the real tragedy of losing a child by wild dogs that were not properly restrained in my opinion, the court has once again denied the residents of an animal shelter for our county.
We have raised the funds to build the shelter though hard work and the generosity of many. We wonder why is it that other projects of need are never even considered. It's time for the court to step up to the plate and take care of this wild dog problem who have been killing farm animals for some time and for the death of the young child. Also, where are the funds we raised? How much interest has it earned, and where is it?
Koy Andrew, Conway
