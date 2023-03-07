In support of Gov. Sanders’ education plan
In response to Carl Barger of Conway, I also salute Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her quest to improve education. I am for the education freedom account. This will help parents with the cost of educating their children in the aspect of giving them freedom in their choice of schools. With the lack of discipline, morals and Christian attitude in public schools, this will give parents a choice in private or parochial schools.
I also applaud her efforts to appeal the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act. If a teacher is not performing above standards, they should not be in the educational system. However, I do not understand why teachers need yet another raise. They just received federal funding (twice, if not more) from the pandemic. How does throwing more money at teachers improve our education system? Only 35 percent of Arkansas students read at grade level. That is absurd. We need to improve the quality of teachers and hold the administrators accountable in our public schools.
Dedicated teachers will always put forth tremendous effort because they care about the children and their learning. I see this passion every day, because I, too, have family members who are teachers. It is never about the money for them. In my opinion, there are definitely too many administrators receiving top pay and not contributing to the education of our children.
