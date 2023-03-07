In support of Gov. Sanders’ education plan

In response to Carl Barger of Conway, I also salute Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her quest to improve education. I am for the education freedom account. This will help parents with the cost of educating their children in the aspect of giving them freedom in their choice of schools. With the lack of discipline, morals and Christian attitude in public schools, this will give parents a choice in private or parochial schools.

