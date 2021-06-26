Use turn signals in roundabouts
Since Conway has become "The City of Roundabouts", there is one thing that I think would ease the tension of driving through these monsters, and that is the use of turn signals. We have grown to believe that turn signals are designed to alert drivers behind us of our intentions, but if we used our signals to alert oncoming traffic of the direction that we intend to enter and especially exit a roundabout, it would allow those approaching the circle to go ahead and proceed to enter, rather than have to wait to see which way the approaching vehicle is going to go.
In my opinion it would speed up the movement of traffic for a much smoother and easier experience with this relatively unfamiliar mode of traffic control in Conway. I have been practicing signaling in roundabouts for some time hoping that it might influence others to do so but with little avail.
Remember, turn signals are on the front of our cars too, as well as the rear, and they're there for a purpose.
Jim Walker, Conway
