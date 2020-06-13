Long past time to lose the Lost Cause
As a resident of Faulkner County for over two decades, I have seen it grow and change over time. It has become an increasingly accepting and tolerant place, a modern city, and a vibrant economic area. We are presented now with another opportunity to grow, and we should take it. It is time to lose the Lost Cause.
Currently, County Judge Jim Baker is considering removing a monument to the Confederate States of America that stands on the Faulkner County Courthouse lawn. I have written to him imploring that he do so; I am now writing to the public to explain why he ought to remove it.
First, honoring the valor of those that fought for the Confederacy, while refusing to acknowledge what the fight was about, is inappropriate and ahistorical. It has been demonstrated through rigorous historical analysis that the Civil War was fought to preserve the ability of slave owners to continue to own slaves. These slave owners routinely beat, raped and murdered their slaves. The system of chattel slavery that the Confederacy fought to protect enabled slave owners to continue to beat, rape, and murder human beings. The CSA kept slaves from owning property, even kept them from learning how to read, in an effort to preserve the racial caste system.
That is the true legacy of the Confederate States of America. Defending the monument is giving tacit approval for what the CSA fought for: violently abusing an entire group of people for the selfish economic gain of the few.
Second, this statue is private property, paid for by a biased group that advocates for revisionist history, and resides on public property. This too is inappropriate. The monument was established over half a century after the Civil War and was a part of a concentrated push to redefine the War as an unfortunate civil conflict with good people on both sides. Rather, it was an open insurrection against the legitimate government of the U.S., one that the South started (see Fort Sumter), and then lost. To continue to allow this monument to stand suggests that Faulkner County views that insurrection and the Government it produced as legitimate: it was not.
I am aware that some of the residents of Faulkner County may disagree with my rendering of the facts. That is their prerogative; however, I would argue that the reason so many people are not aware of the painful legacy of the War is because those that erected this monument are succeeding in their goal! Allowing this statue to continue to exist just reinforces a false equivalency between the North and the South. By allowing the statue to remain, we are normalizing a false history, one that seeks to honor and dignify an illegitimate government that was founded to support the literal ownership of people. This monument is a physical manifestation of one of the darkest periods of our history, but rather than condemning that evil the monument supports it.
It is long past time to lose the Lost Cause. It is long past time to lose this Monument. Consequently, I implore the citizens of Conway and Faulkner County to reach out to Judge Baker and tell him that we don’t stand for hate and bigotry here and that we don’t support statues that do either.
Jolyon Larson,
Faulkner County resident
