Masking
Last fall, my husband very nearly died from a Sudden Cardiac Arrest. That he lived is in part due to the heroic efforts of the Conway Fire Department, EMTs, and the doctors and nurses and other medical staff of the Conway Regional Medical Center.
These are the same people who are now, as the highly contagious omicron COVID variant rages across the globe, across the US, and across Arkansas, drowning in critical cases and becoming sick themselves, forced to work back-to-back shifts and to endure the trauma of losing 3-5 patients a day. Minnesota medical professionals even resorted to placing a full page ad in the state paper pleading for help. And yet, I see and hear evidence myself and have recently learned that the leaders of this state, such as the superintendent and assistant superintendent of the Conway School District, have been reported unmasked, as were community leaders at the WestRock Coffee announcement event. This as our governor has implored citizens to wear masks to flatten the surge.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has not mandated masks on the belief that people can be convinced to wear them by appealing to their better angels. Unfortunately, it seems better angels have abandoned a significant proportion of Arkansans. As a professor at UCA for over 20 years, I know that if I do not assign consequences for not doing required work in my courses the work will not be done. I am glad that UCA requires masks when the campus is at red levels and that our leaders — our president, provost and deans — back this requirement up through example as well.
This past week, of the five people waiting at my husband’s cardiologist’s office when we were there, two wore their masks well under their noses and one wore theirs under their chin. This was in a doctor’s office at a hospital where there is a mask mandate, a place full of critically ill people and those caring for them. A place where people are there for specialized care from doctors and nurses, care purportedly based on medical science. Yet medical science (cited by the CDC, the Mayo Clinic and countless other legitimate authorities) also demonstrates overwhelmingly that mask use curbs the spread of COVID and can help us through this crisis.
I am vaccinated and boosted and yet I wear my mask whenever I leave my house. While I stayed with my husband in the hospital, I slept in it. Believe me when I say I have made far more strenuous sacrifices in my life. I do these things because I worry. I worry about what would happen if my husband — who is also vaccinated and boosted but medically compromised — were to get COVID. I don’t want to lose him again. I worry about the doctors and nurses who worked so tirelessly to save him yet who face almost unendurable stress right now due to a surge that could have been inhibited and can still be mitigated.
Reports show that public servants, like doctors, nurses, teachers and other critical frontline workers, are at their breaking point, that many of them are on the verge of leaving their professions and not a few already have. I don’t blame them. But have we considered what we will do without them?
Since Arkansas likes to see itself as a christian state, let me end with my favorite scripture passage, which was read in the gospel at our wedding: John 13:34. Jesus said: “A new commandment I give you; Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.”
Christians are fond of underscoring the sacrifice our God made for us, that of his only begotten son. Leaders of my community and of this state, my fellow citizens, can’t we honor that sacrifice by doing what our God has asked of us? Can’t we love one another through this crisis with an inconvenience so small as a mask?
Stephanie Vanderslice, Conway
