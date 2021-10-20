Invest in Arkansas
We should encourage a tax policy that invests in Arkansas. Proposing tax cuts that primarily benefit the wealthy may adversely impact essential public services. Mainstream economists have identified a broad array of factors as foundational to economic growth. Business leaders agree such factors are critical to their location decisions. (Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research and policy institute.) The foundational factors include:
• Up-to-date infrastructure, including roads, bridges, public transportation systems, and access to broadband (the transmission of wide bandwidth data over a high-speed internet connection).
• Reliable police services and fire protection.
• High-quality education systems that produce a well-educated workforce.
• Services that support workers, like health care and job training.
• Excellent quality of life (good schools, safe communities, access to cultural and recreational amenities).
Because Arkansas must balance its budget, tax cuts often come at the expense of education, infrastructure, and other services. This can end up doing more harm than good. Likewise, starving the public sector of revenues, staffing, and other resources needed to meet the demand for essential services can weaken the ability of a state’s economy to thrive. So be the voice of the people by letting your Senator and Representative know how you feel about tax cuts for the wealthy. We, the people, say no to tax breaks for the rich and yes to the future of our Natural State. We say Invest in Arkansas.
Claude R. Roy, Jr., Little Rock
