An Arkansan in Italy
To my fellow Arkansans and Americans:
My name is Christian Jacquez and I grew up in the Bigelow and Conway area. I’m currently living in Rome, Italy, during the coronavirus pandemic. While I’d like to share my experience and provide information that I think might be helpful, I feel the most imperative action right now is to address the mindset of the public in response to the new measures occurring in the state and the nation.
I’m aware that the state has recently mandated restrictions on schools, restaurants, bars, and gyms, and I’m glad that Arkansas has begun to respond; but unfortunately this isn’t enough to mitigate the spread of the virus. As of the moment, Italy is in Day 12 of the quarantine/lockdown status and those of us residing in the country have come together to do our part. Surprisingly, the effort was immediate; citizens wear gloves and masks and maintain a healthy distance apart from one another. Perhaps the most important one, though, is that no one leaves home unless for necessary reasons, like groceries. To see and participate in this kind of unity is a blessing and I’m glad to say I feel safe in this city – or as safe as one can be right now.
In a country roughly the size of a state, the number of confirmed cases rose by nearly 30,000 in as little as 10 days (Ref. 1). Though no two countries can be compared on equal basis, the most conservative assumption is to assume the propagation is equal at best and that means the U.S. could have a much dire situation than here. There is only one conclusion that must be recognized: things are going to get much worse in Arkansas. It must become an accepted notion. It simply must. Unfortunately, I’ve been receiving word from friends back home and in other parts of the U.S. that there are still those who fail to take the crisis seriously, that not many young people believe there is a danger that can reach them. From what I’ve seen in Italy, I can tell you that this simply isn’t true. But there’s hope in opportunity.
It’s safe to say that Italy has led a trajectory for other nations to observe and learn from, namely that there is a large delay between action and results. For all the collaboration put forth by the nation, the situation in Italy is still dire and we have weeks to go before our next checkpoint (April 3). The U.S. doesn’t have to follow the same track, it can take preemptive action to make sure the number of infections doesn’t reach a critical point. You still have the opportunity to save lives! A grand opportunity and a simple one: just stay home.
As mentioned, I have much to say about this but rhetoric will have to wait. For now I ask that the people of Arkansas lead the nation to a demonstrable example of unity with a few suggestions:
Forgo visits to each other’s homes no matter how familiar you are. The virus gives no leniency between friends or family.
If possible, only one member from each household should go out for necessary reasons
Wear protective gloves and masks
Don’t hoard supplies or groceries
Most importantly, think of each other
It’s not my intention to scare anyone or create panic, but actions are what make reality. So far the reality is that the virus is winning but it doesn’t have to. Against an unprecedented enemy that has yet to show a weakness, the greatest weapon we have right now is not in medical breakthroughs but in collaboration and sacrifice. At the simple price of staying home to save lives, I don’t imagine it gets any cheaper or easier than that. To be most effective in this fight the entire nation has to be of one voluntary accord and someone should set the example. It’s this example that I’m inviting Arkansas to lead. The people of Arkansas are strong and I’m confident they’ll come through in support of one another to this end.
I remain available to assist in any way that is in my power. I plan to elaborate more on this matter but should there be any questions or services I can provide I’m here to help. I hold Arkansas and the nation in my prayers and I thank you in sharing this message in any way possible.
Christian Jacquez
