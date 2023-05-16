Ban book banners
Truth can only be found through freedom of, and enthusiasm for, a diversity of ideas, peoples and philosophies. Without diversity of thought, only untrue, narrow, mind-constricting thought is possible.
Morality and education must be built on truth. Lies and hidden truths are anti-education and immoral.
The current crop of banners of books may be well meaning, but they work against truth, morality and education. They don’t understand that education is for citizenship on Earth, not just your hometown.
Teachers and others who do daily think about education know this is true.
Book banners, shine heart-light. Open up your mind, your vision and the perimeters of your thought.
I said the same thing to the segregationists and one-sect religionists who denied me an education, but I said it years too late, because, first, I had to get an education on my own. I knew math, science, English, biology and government, but that’s not all there is. There is the love of truth, the equality of people and the existence of a smorgasbord of religions as valid as the locally popular one.
These insights were denied me in my school days. My all-white school seemed fine to us kids and our parents, but that was due to our ignorance of the outside world. At no time in my 12 years of public school was segregation mentioned. We just blindly lived it, with no discussion of its faults or merits. In later years, I began to resent this abuse of young, empty-but-eager minds.
I saw anti-gay violence on the news. In high school, I thought gays were locker-room myths, made up for joking purposes. Meanwhile, gays were committing suicide all over the country because our country crawls out of ignorance and bigotry very slowly.
Now book banners are stepping on our hands as we crawl toward the light.
There is now a book banning movement in my hometown of Benton.
I can’t make anyone care about real truth, true education or human fairness, but if I don’t put in my 2 cents worth, I’m part of the problem.
Michael P. Bass, M.D., Conway
