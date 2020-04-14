Republicans have outgrown Reagan
Despite the novel pandemic, some Americans traveled to Mexico anyway for spring break and Dia de Pascua (Easter).
Unfortunately, travelers this year were met all along the border with the strange phantasm of Ronald Reagan shouting, “Mr. Trump! Tear down this wall!” But seriously, Ronald Reagan no longer matters.
Republicans have outgrown Reagan and his values. Republicans have outgrown the post WWII institutions which solidified the powers of the United Nations and the European Union. Today, President Trump talks about cutting funds to the Word Health Organization, this after Trump submitted a budget cutting $451 million dollars from the Center for Disease Control during the advent of the COVID virus.
Republicans have outgrown the Statue of Liberty, too : “Give me your tired, your poor...The wretched refuse of your teeming shore?”
Republicans should send that statue back to France where it belongs, and replace it with a Trump colossus saying, “Give us your brightest and best. Don’t be a charge on our treasury.”
The good Republican steals from the poor and gives to the rich. Stealing from the rich gets Republicans voted out of office, so Republicans have outgrown the poor. Republicans just need to stay in power long enough to survive the second and third waves of this COVID pandemic. Trump actually expects COVID sufferers to take hydroxychloroquine. Maybe Republicans can outgrow COVID 19 by drinking lots of hydroxychloroquine and investing in snake oil.
Gene Mason
Jacksonville
