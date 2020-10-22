Why This Veteran Supports French Hill
French Hill is committed to standing up for those who have fought for our country and freedom. He voted FOR greater VA accountability and funding for our Vets' healthcare. He voted FOR improving behavioral health and fighting Vet suicide and is dedicated to supporting the issues that matter most to our veterans community, including fixing the Widow's Tax. Hill and his his team have successfully obtained nearly 150 lost or missing military medals for service members and their families. He is leading the fight to require a review of the records of minority veterans who may have been discriminated against and denied the recognition they deserve.
Vote French Hill for Veterans!
Jacob Van Pelt, Conway
