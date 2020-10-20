Letter to the editor

Faulkner County Trashology 101
A couple of weeks ago my wife and I went out to pick up some neighborhood roadside trash. In northern Faulkner County most, people are pretty good about keeping their property neat but still there is a problem with trash, especially along undeveloped land which is out of immediate sight, along side roads with little traffic, and at stop signs. Why stop signs? Maybe to stop before rolling down their windows and tossing out stuff they wouldn’t want on their own personal property. Or maybe it’s the anonymity — they can look both ways before dropping diapers into the ditch.
What else did we find? Mostly the usual stuff — plastic water bottles, aluminum cans, Styrofoam fast food containers, cigarette cartons, cardboard boxes, a broken truck tail light, old rugs, pressurized bug spray cans, bathroom tiles, various broken glass bottles, a sofa, and so on. And then several garbage bags that you just don’t want to go through.
The plastic water bottles are an enigma, Greenbrier water is at least as safe for drinking and it is essentially free.
And then the aluminum cans. Some have imaginative marketing names — Hard Rider Lemonade, Aqua Fusion, Mango-rita, Spiked Seltzer, Starbucks Double Shot (40mg of caffeine). Eight percent were standard soft drinks like Dr. Pepper and Coke but the overwhelming number, 90%, were beer cans — 239 in one half mile of trash pickup. That’s one beer can every 11 feet.
Aluminum doesn’t degrade, it is essentially forever unless we pick them up and recycle. The main problem is that they are not a decent source of income. The local aluminum can price is 28 cents per pound, less than 1 cent per can.
Arkansans consume the equivalent of 273 million cans of beer per year according to beer tax numbers, or about 128 cans per year for each of us older than 21. Lots of cans end up along our roadways.
It is onerous to pick up other people’s trash but it is a good neighborly idea. Trashy spots seem to attract even more. It seems unlikely that trashers think that dumping their stuff is welcome, but they can draw the conclusion that it is alright to dump in this neighborhood, or at least that there is little consequence for dumping. Lets all pitch in and try to solve this problem.
David Peterson, Greenbrier
