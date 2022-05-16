Odd rumors
I felt amusement, then extreme disappointment when I heard the latest false rumor being spread about Conway Public Schools in this school board election. You may have heard it: that Conway schools have put litter boxes in the school restrooms to accommodate student “furries” who identify as cats. The lie goes on to claim that such a furries accommodation is endorsed and advocated for by stellar school board member Amy Ferdowsian, who’s running for re-election against challenger Jason Sandefer.
Amy Ferdowsian has been an outstanding school board member; her decisions have been solid, backed by reason and facts, and always with students foremost in mind. Her common sense presence on the board helped guide the district through the scary time of the pandemic. Ms. Ferdowsian has been without exception sensitive to the needs of her constituents in the district, and immediately responsive to comments and questions from parents and grandparents. That sensitivity was put to the test when she had to swat down on social media what everyone ought to know is a laughably ridiculous rumor about her pushing a furries agenda: Amy posted on her Facebook page simply: “Apparently, a rumor is circulating that I want schools to adapt to ‘furries.’ That is not true.”
I’m heartsick it’s come to this. Schools in Iowa, Michigan and Nebraska have also had the same rumor spread to further campaigns for school board. The rumors always seem to be spread by figures who promote themselves as “Christian,” “patriot” and “conservative.” It’s hard to see any Christianity, patriotism or conservatism in using lies to gain political or personal power.
Regrettably, we live in a time of intense partisanship and division. I’ve seen a lot of people this primary season, who publicly say they want to take the politics out of the school system, promoting bigotry as policy, personal resentment as religious freedom. There’s not a whole lot any of us can do about that; people have a right to be small-minded and bitter. But we should at least defend good people from those spreading fictions that are designed to smear them.
To which end, I believe Back to the Basics-backed candidates Jason Sandefer, Linda Hargis, and Dr. David Naylor, who have chosen the path of partisanship in this nonpartisan election, ought to publicly denounce the slanderous furries rumor being spread in their names.
Jan Gaughan, Conway
