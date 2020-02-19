Dear Log Cabin Democrat readers,
The fourth grade at Aviston Elementary School, located in southern Illinois, is learning about the United States and the different environments, climates, resources and highlights found in each region.
The kids in the class think it would be fun to receive postcards, souvenirs, resources or any information about our great country from of the 50 states.
We hope that people who read this letter will be interested in mailing our class items pertaining to their state.
Our address is:
4th grade at Aviston Elementary
350 South Hull St.
Aviston, Illinois 62216
A sincere thank you to anyone who is able to contribute. We appreciate the excitement you will add to our learning experience.
Mrs. Niemeyer and her students
