Conway Board of Education meeting
Masks were on the agenda at the Conway Public Schools board meeting held on Aug. 10, 2021.
A board member spoke at length. In his 23 minute and 23 second speech, Bill Clements mentioned the relationship of COVID and children five times:
- “Every child in our school system from 5–18 years old, they have the most unique, a healthy child now, has the most unique system to defend themselves against COVID.”
- “The virus doesn’t kill children.”
- “The children have a 99.997% chance of surviving COVID. They are not going to die. If they are healthy, they are not.”
- "Our children are not going to die. I promise you that. That’s what the data says.”
- ”There are people dying from COVID but children are not dying from COVID.”
I have made several inquiries of Mr. Clements to see his data and sources that would substantiate his assertions. I have received no response.
He spoke about teacher preferences.
“I tell you, the majority of our teachers in our schools, they don’t want a mask,” he said.
Again, I asked Mr. Clements to share his data. I asked for the numbers: how many teachers in the district, how many were surveyed, how many responded, how many were in favor, how many were not, etc. Again, I received no response.
Mr. Clements has chosen to withhold information that would support his statements. In the absence of data and sources, doubt and mistrust are introduced. Are his words true? They might be. They might not be.
I contacted Jeff Collum, superintendent of Conway Public Schools, asking for sources and data. I received no response. Mr. Collum has chosen to withhold information that would support Mr. Clements’ statements. In the absence of information, doubt and mistrust are introduced. Was there a survey of teachers? Maybe there was. Maybe there was not.
Trust is the issue, not masks. Masks may come and go and perhaps, come and go, again. Trust, on the other hand, once lost...
Mr. Clements, the school board and Mr. Collum are held to the highest level of truth and transparency in matters that deal with our schools and our kids. In this instance, they failed.
