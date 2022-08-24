Higher pay does not ensure higher quality of education
This letter is addressed to the politicians. These lawmakers are urging schools to use federal relief funds for yet another bonus and possible raise for teachers and staff. Someone please tell me why? You politicians, school administrators, and, especially, the parents need to read Jim Davidson’s letter in the Aug. 5 edition of the Log Cabin Democrat. He wrote that he was visiting with the Honorable Chris Carnahan, District Court Judge in the Arkansas First Division, about the poor reading skills he sees every day in his court. Public schools are turning out students who can barely read and write. According to Davidson, “If you will think about the ramifications of his comment, you will see it, too. We have young men and women who get in trouble with the law due to a number of reasons, and how it sometimes can be related to a lack of good reading skills.” Our young adults are lacking the fundamental skills of reading.
