Roland Drug to the rescue
Thanks so much for the Q&A about the vaccine in the weekend's Log Cabin Democrat. I called around and this is what I found out:
- My personal physician is not going to handle the vaccine — I had kind of figured that because of the temperature required for storage.
- Baker Drug doesn't anticipate getting any more vaccines in the next week or so — I was told to call back in two weeks.
- Sav-On Drug isn't even taking names for a waiting list because it is too long already.
- Smith pharmacy — I got a recording and they don't have any vaccines anyway.
- The Medicine Shoppe — no go there, either.
- I tried walgreens online and was dragged through a rabbit hole that included my mortgage holder and car lien info plus social security number, home address, home phone, cell phone, email address, password (that i had to set up as I didn't have one because I don't have an account with them) all that and still was not able to get on a list.
- i called the 'old' Walmart and was directed to walmart.com/signup but the app is not up yet so that was a dead end.
- i talked to a very nice pharmacist at Walmart on Dave Ward Drive and she told me they don't have theirs yet and expect the other Walmart to get theirs by the end of next week or beginning of the next. It was she who told me the Walmart apps are not up yet (no wonder that had been a dead end at the old Walmart).
The few people i did get to talk to in person were nice but couldn't help me. When I asked if they would alert the LCD when the vaccine comes in, the answer has been, check back on the internet. What if us 'over 70' folks don't know how to surf the websites? Some of my friends don't even have a computer.
My opinion, for what it is worth, is the governor is hyping up the vaccine allocation so much, but the reality is that even as big as Conway is, we don’t have it. Maybe an update from the LCD would help. i am ready to chuck the idea to get a vaccine after all this week of trying and getting nowhere. Maybe I will just take my chances and wait on herd immunity to take over! Thanks for 'listening' ... er... reading.
UPDATE:Success — I talked to a very nice pharmacist at Roland Drug Store in Mayflower (inside Harp's) and I am now, officially, on a (very long) waiting list. They will call me to make an appointment when vaccines arrive.
Jean Leffler, Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.