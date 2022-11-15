Public education is crucial
Public education is critical to our well-being and our quality of life.
Conway, a growing and great community in many ways, needs a school superintendent and school board that will make decisions based on reality rather than propaganda and personal prejudices. Right now they are attempting to hide their actions, which in itself is evidence of their bad intentions.
Education requires the teaching of real history (from different perspectives) and learning how to evaluate those different perspectives. It is not about eliminating all but the “one” you select to support out of all the works of real historians.
Education has to include an understanding of reality (scientific truth) as it is essential to making informed decisions that affect the future of all. Truth, like history is not something for one to decide, but it is as it is, like it or not, and learning the “truth” is an essential component of making good decisions.
Public education is intended to improve the outcomes for all future generations, not just for instilling personal biases and personal views. It must deal with and explain how to determine reality even when it goes against what we “hoped for” or personally “believe in.”
Converting a public school into a Christian school is wrong headed. Public schools should not be forced to compete with private schools for students nor for public tax dollars (another issue). Students can be shunted into private schools in order to avoid “reality.” Walton money controlling the UAF education department has resulted in their propagandizing “privatization” of education. Their propaganda should not be allowed to corrupt public education. If they want to determine how private schools select their teaching material and teachers, so be it. But don’t let it affect public school education. Good education and good decisions require understanding evidence-based reality.
Bruce Haggard, Emeritus Distinguished Professor, Conway
