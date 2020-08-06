So-called transparency
On July 29, 2020, claiming openness and transparency, Mayor Bart Castleberry and Police Chief William Tapley released a video statement concerning the death of Lionel Morris. Mr Morris died on Feb. 4, 2020, while in custody of Conway Police Department.
One hundred seventy-six days of silence is not openness and transparency. Nor is the release of an edited video. These actions demonstrate a blatant lack of transparency and a veil of secrecy. I am shocked and outraged at the actions of my police officers, my police chief and my mayor. I expect all to do better.
Pamela Rawlins, Conway
