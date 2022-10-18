What does religion have to do with it?
Did slavery in the South last so long because abolitionists were listening to the wrong god, who told them slavery was sinful? In the 1600s, were people in this country burned as witches because some god told others to do so?
While everyone has the right to religious freedom, it is distressing when the true believers use their religious beliefs to criticize (and sometimes physically harm) those whose beliefs and behaviors differ from “accepted” social norms.
The Log Cabin’s Oct. 13 story about last week’s Conway School Board meeting showed that’s what happened when Cal Paulson and Sen. Jason Rapert spoke in favor of the transgender policies being considered at the meeting.
According to the report, each invoked his chosen supernatural being’s thinking on the subject, leaving no room for the possibility that other gods, favoring transgender choices, exist. How closed-minded can one be, to think one religion has a monopoly on correct thought?
In fact, why would any rational person bring religion into this issue? Perhaps because other than being the best temporary compromises, there were no other valid reasons to support the controversial policies, so religious views inappropriate to the situation and venue were put forth.
Let’s hope that more wisdom and tolerance prevail when transgender issues come up again in the education arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.