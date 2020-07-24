Drug overdoses increase during pandemic
The long-term implications of the pandemic and the extensive government response will not be known for some time to come; however, since mid-March, addicts, and recovering addicts have been significantly impacted.
Suspected overdose deaths have swelled in the months since March, but all levels of government continue to enact heavy-handed restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.
Unfortunately, these restrictions have contributed to increased social isolation, depression, anxiety, and blocked people from medical and psychological support services they desperately needed.
The number of overdoses, both fatal and non-fatal, have reportedly increased steadily since March. As the crisis and ensuing restrictions continue, these numbers will almost certainly continue to increase.
Nickolaus Hayes
