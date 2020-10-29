Vote yes on tax reallocation
Several letters to the editor have been written for and against the tax reallocation. As president of the Friends of the Faulkner County Animal Shelter, I wanted to let you know where we stand. We have great respect for Judge Jim Baker and the excellent care he takes for the roads and bridges in our county. However, the quorum court has finally given our county a chance to maintain the shelter on a yearly basis.
As you know, we have money to build a shelter thanks to 6 percent of Faulkner County residents who pay the voluntary tax with their property taxes. A shelter can provide a safe haven for strays, for many animals that have been abused, need food and a chance for a home. In addition, this will protect the citizens from harm caused by animals running at large.
What this reallocation will do is help us maintain the shelter. After it is built, we will need a director, small staff, a vehicle to transport and, of course, food and veterinarian services. This is the quorum court’s first attempt to fund the shelter because they do not want to ask for a tax increase to provide this revenue stream. Without this reallocation, the voluntary tax money earmarked to build a shelter will sit in the bank, and our animals will continue to suffer.
If not for the heroic efforts of many volunteers and rescue groups our county would be overridden with animals. Our volunteers and rescues often spend their own money to meet the serious animal needs in our county. We have numerous fundraisers, ask for donations and other ways to stay afloat but it is not enough. We need the shelter built and we need the tax reallocation to fund it.
Please vote yes for the tax reallocation.
Donna Clawson, Conway
Please wear a mask
This past Friday, I saw a post on social media that my friends, Ron and Jaimee Jensen-McDaniel, were looking for the safest place to vote in Conway because they had to bring their three month daughter with them. Ron and Jaimee have worked incredibly hard during this pandemic to keep their family and their baby safe, including the many precautions that had to be taken during the pregnancy and their daughter’s birth. Like many people who have had babies during this time, they have had to struggle with not being able to share their baby with friends and family. Moreover, anyone who has been a new parent even under the best of circumstances knows the anxiety that comes with keeping that baby safe and healthy.
Later that day I, along with many of their other friends, was appalled to learn that the Jensen-McDaniel’s had gone to the Faulkner County Courthouse to vote and brought the baby in a carrier protected with a blanket over it, and that a poll worker who was not correctly wearing a mask actually lifted the blanket without permission and touched the baby. I was horrified. I can’t even imagine how I would have felt if someone had done that to one of my babies in normal times, let alone during a pandemic. Is not the placement of a blanket over your child in a carrier a signal that you do not want your child touched? In a pandemic!
The Jensen-McDaniels called the County Clerk’s office to register their concern only to be told, “it’s still a free country and people make mistakes.”
Upon learning this story, several friends of the Jensen-McDaniels called the County Clerk’s office to register their concern about what had happened. The response of the office was to hang up on each one of them.
What? Let me try to suggest an appropriate response to that concern: “An incorrectly masked poll worker lifted your baby’s blanket and touched them? During a pandemic? Oh my goodness, of course, you are right to be concerned. I will speak to that poll worker and to the rest of the poll workers and make sure that nothing like that happens again. The safety of our voters and other workers is paramount to us.”
Those who vote in Faulkner County pay taxes here and expect to have their concerns listened to and taken seriously in a respectful and considerate manner. Moreover, the actions of the County Clerk’s office demonstrate that once again, the state of Arkansas has failed to take this pandemic seriously, which is why the state reached a record number of cases Friday, with no sign of abating.
Arkansas citizens act as if there is nothing to be done about the virus when the science is clear that masking and social distancing, which did not happen in this situation, saves lives. A recent article on CNN noted that if correct mask wearing and social distancing was practiced by the US population, over 100,000 lives could be saved between now and March. 100,000 lives!
So far, 30 people have died in Faulkner County alone and over 1700 in Arkansas as a whole. If we don’t sober up and treat this virus with the gravity it commands, we are facing a dark winter indeed. I hope that bringing attention to this matter will help our public servants recognize that both their constituent’s concerns and this deadly virus need to be respected.
Stephanie Vanderslice, Conway
Arkansas values on the line
As many Arkansans go to the polls in the 2nd Congressional District, they have more than likely been inundated with ads about Congressman French Hill and Senator Joyce Elliott. Unfortunately, many still do not know about the voting history of Congressman Hill’s challenger. Arkansas is Pro-Life and the only candidate that represents these values is Congressman Hill. I believe we all can agree that abortion is not just another elective procedure like getting your wisdom teeth removed. However, Senator Elliott believes otherwise, for example:
When it was time to vote to restrict abortions when an unborn child felt pain, Senator Elliott voted no. What about restricting abortions when a heartbeat was detected? She still voted no. When it was time to protect women from the dangerous off-label use of abortion inducing drugs, she voted to not protect them. Should we not restrict dismemberment abortions of unborn children being ripped limb by limb? She didn’t think so. She voted to continue to let women choose to have an abortion because they do not like the sex of the unborn child. Even worse, she voted against restricting abortions of unborn children diagnosed with Downs Syndrome. Then there are the women who are tragically told their child will not survive long after birth, she voted against offering them palliative care.
This should scare everyone that an elected official would have such a long history against protecting the sanctity of human life. Arkansas values are on the line this year and so are the lives of thousands of unborn children in Arkansas. On the ballot this election cycle, only one candidate cherishes life and has a history of protecting life from conception and that candidate is Congressman French Hill.
Ken Yang, Benton
