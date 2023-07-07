Thank you, Conway Corp

Through the most brutal heat of the summer thus far, Conway Corp employees worked to restore the power to thousands of Conway residents. They deserve our gratitude for getting the electricity back on as quickly as possible! As one of the households who endured a few days without power, I want to extend my great thanks to all who worked extended hours so I could get the air conditioning back on!

(0) comments

