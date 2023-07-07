Thank you, Conway Corp
Through the most brutal heat of the summer thus far, Conway Corp employees worked to restore the power to thousands of Conway residents. They deserve our gratitude for getting the electricity back on as quickly as possible! As one of the households who endured a few days without power, I want to extend my great thanks to all who worked extended hours so I could get the air conditioning back on!
The out-of-town power companies that came to Conway Corp's aid are to be commended for their sacrifice and services, too! The cooperation among electricity companies is to be commended!
We all grumble when we watch our bills go up, but we are sure thankful when the power is restored! May God bless you all in your work and keep you safe to keep us all comfortable!
Conway Animal Shelter volunteers
I'm writing to you as a Boy Scout for my Communications merit badge. I think that the Log Cabin Democrat should write about the Conway Animal Shelter. The shelter works insanely hard all week to provide the best service to Conway and our animals.
They take in stray animals and provide shelter, food, water and vaccinations for them. However, they can’t do this themselves; it takes the whole community. The shelter is happy to take volunteers at any time, and the process to become a volunteer is simple and easy.
Volunteer packets can be picked up at the shelter on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. Once the packet is reviewed, a short quiz will follow. Upon approval, you will fill out the volunteer application and other necessary documents and you are ready to go. Because of the cramped spaces for dogs, volunteers are much appreciated by both workers and dogs alike when they take the dogs for a walk.
Volunteers can also bathe dogs and entertain the cats. Interacting with the volunteers can help animals be better suited with human interaction, helping them be adopted. Overall, volunteering at the animal shelter can greatly benefit the Conway Animal Welfare Unit and Conway as a whole, and it would be greatly appreciated if you could help me inform the community about volunteering.
