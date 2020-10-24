Please chip instead of burning
I have noticed there are new subdivisions going up in Conway. Unfortunately they are going up in areas where trees have to be cut down. The bull dozers then pile up all the limbs and stumps and set them on fire. This is creating a very smoky situation and causing air pollution. I know several citizens that have breathing difficulties which affects them. I would like to request that instead of burning, wood chippers be required instead of burning. I know it can be done as I have seen big wood chippers working along the Interstate.
William H (Bill) Martin, Conway
Regarding the 'Bizarro' cartoon
I normally get a weekend copy of the Log Cabin Democrat. I read over the comic section, particularly those that I grew up with and I enjoy these. However, as a christian and grandmother to young children, I'm very offended by the cartoon by Dan Pirado called 'Bizarro.' The cartoon shows the devil and a female friend in heaven as tourists. Number one, the devil will never be in heaven and number two, those in heaven would never use the type of language shown in the cartoon.
This section of the paper is the main section children usually go to. What in the world is this teaching them? It is bad enough for adults to see this, but it's totally inappropriate for young children. I would like to strongly request that you do away with this cartoon.
Pat White, Quitman
